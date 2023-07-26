CARTHAGE, Mo. — There’s a new small business in Carthage – geared toward helping women look and feel beautiful, without breaking the bank.

“We want to work with those who want to save money and those who want to just be beautiful,” said Julia Ream, Owner of You-niquely Yours Events and Celebrations.

It’s no secret that finding a dress that fits both your body and your budget is hard to come by these days.

According to Forbes – the average cost of a wedding dress in the U.S. is $2,000.

Julia Reams is the owner of “You-niquely Yours Events and Celebrations” in Carthage and has made it her goal to help people of all sizes and budgets find a dress, they love without breaking the bank.

“My main priority is to help people, help those brides or even high school girls who can’t go out and afford those ‘Sheri Hill’ dresses and those designer wedding dresses and things, they can’t afford them but they still want to be beautiful,” said Ream.

Rentals start at just $10, with some dresses available for purchase for as low as #20.

Sizes range from two to 28 – which is not always what you find in stores.

“The size on the tag does not matter, these dresses are all different just like everybody is different so it might say one size but that might not be you. But that’s okay, we are not gonna look at that, we are gonna look more at your body shape, we are gonna look at more of your size range and not pay attention to those tags, because they aren’t important.”

Ream told us it was her sister-in-law’s wedding dress shopping experience that inspired her to help others.

“She had the most gorgeous dress, oh she looked beautiful. I was like, where did you get this dress and she said you won’t believe it but there’s a store in Springfield that a lady rents wedding dresses, she goes ‘I got my dress, shoes, my petty coat and crown all for $175. And she said there’s no way I could have been able to afford this if it wasn’t for this, and I love that idea,” said Ream.

You can find more information on their business by visiting their Facebook, here.

Ream is hosting an event at the Carthage Memorial Hall on September 10 – from 2:00 P.M. until 5:30 P.M. – which will feature a fashion show filled with available wedding and formal dresses.