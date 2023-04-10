CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Brighton man died of his injuries sustained in a weekend crash, Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed on Monday.

The crash occurred just seven miles east of Carthage along MO Hwy 96. According to MSHP, Joseph Raylyanu, 24, was driving a Toyota Yaris when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle on a two lane road before colliding with a a Chevy 2500 pickup truck headed eastbound.

Raylyanu was transferred by helicopter to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. He was pronounced dead early Monday morning, two days after.

This is Troop D’s 22nd fatality for 2023.