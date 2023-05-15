CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local meat processor is using “Missouri Beef Month” to speak on the recent rise in beef prices.

“Our wholesale prices, we’ve seen a 10 to 15% increase from a year ago,” said Chris Cloud, operations manager at Cloud’s Meat Processing.

It’s no secret that enjoying your favorite cut of meat isn’t as affordable as it once was.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the price of beef per pound rose by 34 cents last year, going from seven dollars and twenty-five cents in 2021 to costing seven dollars and fifty-nine cents in 2022.

Local processors say these price hikes are in direct correlation with the decreased number of cattle across the country.

“We’ve seen a decrease in the cattle numbers, but we still have the same demand for beef. And so, going back to economics class that we took in school, supply, and demand, when the supply is low, but demand is still high, we are going to see increased prices,” said Cloud.

Cloud’s has seen an increase in their beef costs, and managers with the store say it’s due to how much it now costs to run things, behind the scenes.

“We’re looking at an increase in corn cost, our hay cost, our fertilizer, our fuel, all of these things are higher so we’ve got to offset some of those by passing those additional costs to the consumer,” said Cloud.

He says despite higher costs, he’s trying not to pass along those additional prices to his customers.

“Every industry, for them to be viable, and for them to stay in business, there has to be a profit made. My goal is to basically be fair to everybody but on the other hand, we still have to pass those extra costs on to the consumer, for us to be able to maintain our employees and stay a family business,” said Cloud.