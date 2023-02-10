CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage school resource officer reported a missing student Friday morning just before 10 am.

The Carthage Police department issued the missing child alert for 15-year-old Spencer Maynard-Poindexter. The teen has not been seen since 8:30 when he left his house for school.

Police are asking for any information leading to the teens whereabout.

Maynard-Poindexter was last seen wearing a camo hoodie, grey sweatpants, and black shoes. He is listed as 5’8″ in height, 160lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his location is urged to contact CPD at 417-237-7200.