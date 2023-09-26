CARTHAGE, Mo. — An area community is gearing up for its signature event.

The Carthage Chamber of Commerce is now the only place where you can purchase apparel for the 57th Annual Maple Leaf Festival – which officially begins on October 13th.

This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home – Carthage, Missouri”. Shirts depicting the Carthage Courthouse being at the end of a yellow brick road are available in a host of different sizes.

“They’re very well done, they’re sublimation printing that you can wash it a million times and it’s not going to fade or anything so we definitely put a lot of thought into this process and the product that we’re really putting out there for this year’s festival,” said Julie Reams, President & CEO, Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

Reams says there may be a record number of entries in this year’s parade that takes place on Saturday, October 21st, and will be broadcast live that morning on KSN 16.