CARTHAGE, Mo. — Community members come together for a special project that will help some of our nation’s heroes.

Members of the Carthage VFW Post 2590 Auxiliary, both Joplin and Webb City Elks Lodges, Butterball LLC, Joplin Family Worship Center, and Bill’s Electric Incorporated are coming together for a team project.

Today (Sunday), they created over 100 care packages for members of the 294th Engineer Company of the Missouri National Guard who are currently stationed in Africa.

They contain common everyday items like deodorant, baby wipes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, snacks, energy drinks, and more.

Monetary donations were also collected, which will help cover the cost of shipping the packages.

“Doesn’t matter how much or where they’re. In the last few years that I have assisted with the Webb City Elks Lodge for veterans donations has been us to make sure wherever they are, if they’re out in the ocean on a ship, or if they’re in Africa, it doesn’t matter. We’re going to provide them with daily essential needs,” said Michele Daniels, Webb City Elks Lodge.

“We’ve all been there and we know that when you get out and about and there’s it’s not by anybody’s choice, but you get out in places and you just don’t have these necessities,” said Michael A. Juris, Carthage VFW Post 2590 Auxiliary.

Carthage VFW Life Member Elle Mccoy says it means a lot knowing they’re are able to help our nation’s heroes.

“My nephew’s there. We have others that we know. A lot of our guys that are there right now are from the Carthage, Joplin, and Neosho areas. They’re locals’ kids we’ve grown up with, kids that are kids, guys that are our guys,” said Elle McCoy Carthage VFW Post 2590.

She says giving back makes a difference in their lives.

“To us, I hope that I can speak for everybody. I think that it makes a difference in our lives, to know that we can give back just a little bit of what they’re doing a whole lot of,” said McCoy.