JOPLIN, Mo. — A grant through a national retailer has resulted in upgrades and additions for a Joplin nonprofit.

And Wednesday — there was even more help for the Children’s Haven of Southwest Missouri. Employees from Lowe’s in Joplin were on the property to do some outdoor cosmetic work.

Children’s Haven — which provides a temporary home to kids whose families are experiencing a crisis — was chosen for a Lowe’s Hometown Community Impact Grant. A grant that funded a complete remodel of its kitchen area — including new appliances, countertops, cabinets, and flooring.

“So we have an employee whose mom works at Lowe’s, and she nominated us when she saw the grant application come out. There were thousands of communities who applied, and they narrowed it down to 100, and we are one of the hundred finalists around the United States,” said Stephanie Theis, Children’s Haven.

“I’m just very thankful to be a part of Lowe’s, and be in an organization that wants to give back. It’s very passionate to me. I’m from Joplin, well, from CJ, from the greater Joplin area, and so giving back is huge to me. And it’s, it’s, I’m just honored to keep being chosen by my store manager to help lead these projects,” said J.T. Weber, Lowe’s.

Past projects for Lowe’s volunteers have taken place at Joe Becker Stadium and Lafayette House.