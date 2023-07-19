CARTHAGE, Mo. — A southwest Missouri hospital celebrates one of their own and the future.

A special celebration was held Wednesday at Mercy Hospital Carthage for April Hansen. She recently finished the 12-month National Rural Health CEO program.

That program teams people up with successful hospital administrators from across the nation to offer advanced training that can help improve health care in the community.

Hansen said the leadership and administrative skills she’s learned will be used to help guarantee a high standard of care for years to come.

“How to maximize operations to not only keep health care in the rural areas like Carthage, but to keep the doors open for a very, very long time,” said Hansen.

“There are a number of leaders here who we have nurtured and mentored, and we want to make sure that they are totally prepared to do their job, regardless of the circumstances,” said Scott Watson, Mercy Carthage Administrator.

Hansen said her training was completed through a combination of virtual classes, online learning modules, and speakers.