CARTHAGE, Mo. — You can typically find them at the front line of an emergency, but Thursday — you can find them on the fairway, and for a good reason.

Servpro held its inaugural First Responders Golf Tournament at the Carthage Golf Course. Local firefighters, police officers, and EMTs were busy showing off their best swing to raise money for the First Responders Children Foundation.

They were able to bring in $7,500 through various sponsorships. In addition to the funds being raised, the first responders competed for a trophy. Tournament organizers tell us that days off like these are needed for first responders, as they sometimes don’t get a break.

“Pretty cool that I get to help our community when it comes to first responders. They do so much for us, and to us, it is a big opportunity to just give back to the community,” said Khali Johnson, Servpro Sales and Marketing Representative.

“You know, it means a lot, having us come out here and inviting us all out to play a round of golf and have a great day off. It’s going to be a fight for the trophy,” said Cole Allen, Duenweg Fire Department Captain.

Organizers promised that next year’s tournament would top this one.