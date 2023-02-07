CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School sends its dance team off to Orlando for a national competition.

The Royal Tigerettes dance team paraded through the commons area as the band music roared. students gathered to make a tunnel for the dance team to go through.

The school hosted a send-off to honor the girls as they prepare for their first national dance competition. the team has been practicing very hard to earn their spot in the competition and has even added extra practice.

“We’ve just been trying to practice a little bit more so we added in a couple more days of practice and we’ve had a lot of cleaning practices and we’ve just been taking more time to deep clean and prepare our dances for nationals,” said Emma Wilson.

The team will officially leave for Florida on Wednesday.