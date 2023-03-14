CARTHAGE, Mo. — Three new police officers were sworn in during tonight’s city council meeting.

Kendra Tackett, Raegan Nolan, and Kevin Bolles, who will serve as an “SRO.”

All three aren’t new to the department, they’ve worked there in some capacity.

They do, however, get the department a step closer to being fully staffed.

“We do have several officers, and so, when we’re on patrol at full-force, and people see officers driving through their communities, um, we get compliments about that all the time, ‘Hey, thanks for the patrol, love seeing the officers in the neighborhood, feel safe.” So yeah, I think it’s a good community impact,” said Chief Bill Hawkins, Carthage Police Department.

The department also accepted its Law Enforcement Sales Tax grant money tonight.

More than $19,000 will be used to purchase additional weapons and software training equipment.