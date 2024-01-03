CARTHAGE, Mo. — Officials with Bright Futures-Carthage are on a mission to brighten the smiles of local families, living on a limited income.

“The less infection you have in your mouth, the better it is for the rest of your body. Good dental health leads to good overall health as well,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU Joplin Dean of Dental Medicine.

Thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Delta Dental Rural Youth Program officials with Kansas City University-Joplin and Bright Futures-Carthage can bring that message to life.

“Our first case came in, and they had already been to see a dentist and found out what it was going to cost and they were just going to let their little girl have to be in pain because they couldn’t afford it. But we were able to, through our amazing new grant, get this kid in and get their teeth fixed and get them blessed before the Christmas holidays came in,” said Greg Spink, Bright Futures Carthage Director.

The grant funding will be used to cover the cost of dental care and oral surgery for students in the Carthage School District, whose families may not have insurance.

“My goal here is to make sure kids aren’t living in a dark present. It’s hard to have a bright future when you are living in a dark present, and if you are living in constant pain, you are in a dark present,” said Spink.

“Would you have your job if you were missing a front tooth? So if you have good self-esteem, if you have a healthy smile, and good self-esteem as a child, you are more willing to try things, to interact with people, to talk to people, and that is so important in adolescent development,” said Niessen.

Families within the Carthage School District that have children in need of dental work are advised to contact their child’s school counselor.