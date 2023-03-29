CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Super Bowl champion was in southwest Missouri, however this guy didn’t catch a touchdown or record a tackle.

Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf visited four different elementary schools in Carthage Wednesday morning. This video is from his trip to Mark Twain Elementary.

Dan Meers is the man behind the mask of KC Wolf and he’s been doing this for 33 years. He said he enjoys making these kinds of trip around Chiefs Kingdom, all to spread a good message.

“My goal has always been to be a character with character. Meaning I not only want to be a good mascot, more importantly I want to be a good role model for the students. You know, and I believe God didn’t put us on this earth to make a living, he put us here to make an impact. And my goal is to just go out and be a positive role model for kids and just teach ’em you make good choices in life, good things tend to happen. Make bad choices, bad things tend to happen,” said Meers.

In case you were wondering, Meers said since the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win in February his schedule has gotten even busier.

Which includes a trip to Columbia tomorrow.