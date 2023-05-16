CARTHAGE, Mo. — They gave the ultimate sacrifice – and today (Tuesday) they are remembered for the job they did.

Jasper County’s Law Enforcement Memorial is the focus as a new name joins the list.

“Corporal Ben Cooper, March 8th, 2022. Ofc. Jake Reed, March 11th, 2022,” said JPD Asst. Chief Brian Lewis.

Just two of the 26 names posted on the Jasper County Law Enforcement Memorial.

A list that is growing with the addition of Officer Jeff Taylor of the Riverside Police Department.

“He responded to the aftermath of the tornado in 2011 with a small group. I think we sent 10 people down to help with the recovery,” said RPD Sgt. Doug Vanleeuwen.

A lightning strike took his life while in service in Joplin – something Jasper County deputies don’t want forgotten.

“For us and the entire family, it takes you back a little bit and we appreciate them thinking of him,” Vanleeuwen.

The ceremony also included Tracy Nielson-Healey — who spoke about the 2004 loss of her husband, JPD Ofc. Tim Nielson, and keeping his memory alive.

“We have these moments where we come together that are beautiful and necessary and important, but what do we do next? You know, I don’t want to just go home and let this be one day here. I want to go home and let this be my life. Where we’re serving other people. We’re addressing trauma, we’re changing the stigma of mental health concerns and law enforcement,” said Tracy Nielson-Healey, widow of Tim Nielson.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office founded the memorial in the Jasper County courthouse in Carthage last year, recognizing 26 men who lost their lives while on duty in the county.

The ceremony was held this week in honor of National Police Week.