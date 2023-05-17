CARTHAGE, Mo. — Outside of vacation time, Jasper County Sheriff, Randee Kaiser doesn’t plan to take any time off.

In fact, he’s looking at four more years on the job.

He will run for re-election. He’s currently in his 11th year as sheriff.

His current term will run out next year.

The Republican says he still feels called to serve in law enforcement — and will soon be filing as a candidate.

He also says there has been a long list of high points in his career so far.

Most recently — building on to the county jail and opening a drug treatment program in the facility.

“We have a great department and a lot of great things going on at the sheriff’s office. And I am looking forward to continuing that over the next four years. And I’ve been very fortunate in that I get to work with a lot of great people who have a heart to serve in a law enforcement capacity. We kind of consider ourselves family,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

Kaiser has been in law enforcement for 29 years.

He first started as a patrol officer for the “Carthage Police Department.”

He’s been Jasper County Sheriff since 2012.