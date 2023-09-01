CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Jasper County Jail celebrates a year of new beginnings. It’s the one-year anniversary of the “Jasper County Jail Treatment Program’s” first graduating class.

Officers with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the program’s two newest graduates were in attendance.

The program gives inmates struggling with addiction a system called “Moral Reconation Therapy” – which is essentially 120 days of solo and group therapy sessions.

It’s the only program in Missouri that has a facility on-site for inmates – giving them more opportunities- to get their lives back on track.

“I would say a full 90 percent of everybody here, is here because of some addiction-related issue. It may have been because they stole a car, or burglarized something, but they were doing that because of their addiction. So we really feel like getting to the heart of the problem, the core of the problem, which is treating that addiction,” said Sheriff Randee Kaiser, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

The program has had 38 inmates graduate over the past year.

With 13 more currently enrolled.