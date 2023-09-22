CARTHAGE, Mo. — Some Carthage kids find out what it’s like to go to another country without leaving their school.

For the second year in a row, students at Columbian Elementary School participated in a week-long Culture Fair.

The culmination of the event occurred today (Friday) when four international students from MSSU came to their classrooms to teach them about their native country.

Melenie Garrick was excited to teach kids about Nigeria.

“I really just wanted to get the opportunity to advocate for my country. I feel like I’m representing Nigeria and letting them know our culture, what we eat. It’s really fun to do. Now they can go home and say, ‘Oh, I know this about Nigeria. Guess what, Mom? I know this,'” said Melenie Garrick, MSSU student and Nigerian native.

“And so for students to be learning about their own cultures and then also to pull in students from Southern who have their own culture to teach them, it just creates so much more of a rich environment for them to learn in and make these deeper connections that way,” said Rachel Johnson, English Language Teacher at Columbian Elementary School.

Three other MSSU students spoke about their homelands of Mexico, Nepal, and the Czech Republic.