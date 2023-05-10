CARTHAGE, Mo. — If You Can See Her, You Can Be Her.

That was the theme of the inaugural “Empowering Women in Leadership” event held in Carthage.

It featured guest speakers, who are women in leadership roles, helping other women who want to one day be in one of those roles.

The event is co-sponsored by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center on the MSSU campus, who both happen to be run by women.

“It has brought a group of area women together to share their stories, to lift each other up and encourage those in the workforce to go for it,” said Julie Reams, President, Carthage Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s very encouraging to have the speakers with us that have been there, done that, in the past. They’ve made a path for us and they’re showing us a way. It’s also showing the way for our younger generation that you can do anything that you want if you put your mind to it,” said Lisa Robinson, Director, SBDC at MSSU.

The event was held inside Memorial Hall in Carthage.