Nearly 300 people were at Tuesday’s city council meeting, which took place at the Carthage Memorial Hall due to the anticipation of a large audience. The meeting focused on the firing of all six CWEP board members nearly two weeks ago.

“I am dumbfounded that you would take this action that will have long term negative consequences for the city and especially for the operations of CW-and-EP which is one of the top performing utilities in the United States,” said Carthage resident, Bill Putnam.

“I believe what you did last Thursday was the nuclear option. Short term you get a nice sense of satisfaction out of that, but long term, I don’t think it’s the best for the community,” said Carthage resident, Jack Crusa.

“The crowd is here because of your actions you took and they want the CWEP board reinstated,” said Carthage resident, Patrick Scott.

That message prompted a council debate to reconsider that vote, but the motion failed.

That was followed by approval of the 2024 city budget, which includes CWEP spending and rate hikes for CWEP electric, water and wastewater rates.

The issue surfaced almost two weeks ago when a majority of the Carthage City Council voted to remove all six Carthage Water and Electric Plant board of directors.

Members of the Carthage City Council listened to those who spoke during a pubic hearing. Due to the number of attendees, Tuesday’s council meeting was held at Memorial Hall.

Carthage Mayor, Dan Rife said they had not delivered the information repeatedly requested about the 2024 CWEP budget, and had not reacted appropriately to threats from CWEP workers, to other city workers over the issue.

Those six members have released a new statement saying, “The vote to remove the board was not lawful… and the budget conflict stems from the (Carthage) city attorney reinterpreting what the city charter requires from CWEP…”

They also call the allegations of threats, “unfounded.”