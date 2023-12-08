The Battle at Yorktown (Photo courtesy: Andy Thomas Fine Art).

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage native and self-taught artist Andy Thomas is known around the world for his paintings. Since 1991, Thomas has worked from his Carthage studio, creating unique oil paintings that tell a story.

Thomas’s latest story being told through art (as seen in the photo above) takes one back to the decisive battle at Yorktown during the American Revolutionary War. The painting captures a historically significant moment in time. When complete sometime next week, this work of art will tell the story of the brave soldiers — both American colonists and the British Army — and what hand-to-hand combat was like during the mid-to-late 18th century.

“This was when the world turned upside down. The British army was defeated. This painting shows one of the few actual battles at Yorktown. It was mostly a case of siege and encirclement. Although the British fought well, it was an American success. But I’ve always wanted to do this battle. I’ve researched it and I’ve gotten close to painting it several times. But now, I actually have an opportunity. There’s an American history show in Texas that my wife and I have been invited to, and I thought it was a perfect time to do something like this,” said Thomas.

This work of art is just one example of how history plays a big role in a majority of Thomas’s paintings.

“I really enjoy American history, and these are the paintings I really enjoy doing. I enjoy all my work, but especially historical paintings where I can add more detail than I usually would put in for another painting. Historical works of art can be very draining to paint, but they’re more interesting to me and to those who get to see them,” said Thomas.

By capturing a particular moment in time, such as the Battle at Yorktown, Thomas is hopeful that his work will help keep history alive.

“I’ve done a lot of civil war works and I think those, in some form or another, will be around for a long time. For the majority of them, I wasn’t painting the emotional or crucial part of any one battle. Sometimes it was just the things that illustrated what it was like for the army or for individual soldiers. To me, those are just as important as any battle scene,” said Thomas.

A gathering of Republican presidents in the White House lawn (Photo courtesy: Andy Thomas Fine Art).

Some of his historical works of art have made ‘Andy Thomas‘ a common name among professional painters and past American presidents, like Donald Trump.

“Each time we have a presidential election, I’ll do one Republican painting and one Democrat painting, depending on which party’s candidate was elected. When I did the one for when Trump got elected, we gifted him one of the prints and he ended up calling me and thanking me for the work. Later on, it was seen in a 60 minutes interview. That’s when I started getting phone calls from every news source in the country and many international ones too,” said Thomas.

A gathering of Democrat presidents in the White House lawn (Photo courtesy: Andy Thomas Fine Art).

His work has won numerous awards throughout his career — awards that he attributes to his individual artistic style that sets him apart from other artists.

“We all paint what we’re drawn to and I see other artists that are so good with color, or design, or even technique. If I tried to compete or stand out in those ways, I could probably make a living, but I certainly wouldn’t stand out where I am today as an artist. What I really like, and what sets me apart is storytelling, and a lot of the time it’s telling the story of some historical event through art,” said Thomas.