CARTHAGE, Mo. — The grant money will help cover the costs of some upgrades at the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

A total of $120,000 in ARPA funds will address several needs, including new locks at the jail.

Some have already been phased-in in the older sections of the facility, more tamper-proof ones.

“Those are pretty expensive and we replace those a few at a time. So, we put in for a few of those, and also for a body scanner, which is a scanner which basically when you bring someone in the facility, it’s almost like an x-ray, to keep them, and to try to prevent them from smuggling illicit contraband into the facility,” said Jasper Co. Sheriff Randee Kaiser.

The grant funding is also helping to pay for a new patrol vehicle, which will include a light bar, radios, and a prisoner cage.