CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local first grader is turning his favorite story into a reality.

“It’s a good thing for everyone to have a buddy to play with,” said Thomas “Beau” Whitehead, Steadley Elementary first-grader.

That’s all most of us wanted as children – someone to play with.

Thomas “Beau” Whitehead is a first-grader at Steadley Elementary in Carthage. After reading a book titled “The Buddy Bench” last week in class, he’s made it his goal to find a “buddy” for every kid in school.

“A bench, if no one wants to play with you, and you can go over there and sit and people can come over and ask if you want to play with them,” said Thomas “Beau” Whitehead.

“If children need someone to play with, they can sit on the buddy bench, and that helps the other children to know that they want a friend or they are feeling left out. You can look at the buddy bench, and that’s somewhere to go to find someone to play with,” said Sketer Wagner, Steadley Elementary first-grade teacher.

Beau’s father, Flint Whitehead, is the Assistant Director of the Carthage Tech Center and actually just wrapped up a construction project with his students that involved building benches. They had one to spare, giving Beau and his classmates their first buddy bench.

“He got to telling us about his day and how they’d read the story and he thought it was a great idea. The class had talked about it and thought it would be really cool if it was something we could have. I knew we had a couple of these benches left, so if there was something we could make happen, we are more than happy to do that,” said Flint Whitehead, “Beau’s” father/Assistant Director of Carthage Tech Center.

Now, “Beau” is hoping more schools in the area will catch wind of what’s going on at Steadley Elementary and maybe build their own “buddy bench.”

“I think it’s a really good thing if the whole entire state could have a buddy bench at their schools,” said Thomas “Beau” Whitehead.