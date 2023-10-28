CARTHAGE, Mo. — A gathering in Carthage, this morning (Saturday), honors the life of a fallen hero.

30-year-old Patrolman Lane Burns of the “Bonne Terre Police Department” — south of Saint Louis — was born and raised in Carthage, Missouri.

Patrolman Burns made the ultimate sacrifice — when he was tragically shot and killed in the line of duty on March 17th of last year — after responding to a disturbance at a motel.

This morning, family members and friends dedicated a marble bench in his honor — at the “Family Worship Center Church of God” in Carthage, where Patrolman Burns went to church growing up.

“I just wanted to have this way to be able to honor him. People can come and sit on the bench and think about him. It’s just for anybody in the community that wants to just come and sit and think about Lane, or pray or whatever they want to do. He spent a lot of time here growing up,” said Julie & Joe Burns, Patrolman Lane Burns’ Parents.

Patrolman Burns’ mother — Julie, adds the church congregation has already witnessed people coming to the bench for a visit, even before it was dedicated today.