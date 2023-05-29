CARTHAGE, Mo. — Our fallen service men and women are honored and remembered, today (Monday), in Carthage – through a traditional Memorial Day ceremony.

“What runs in the veins of this country is the blood: red, white, and blue. That’s the colors of our blood,” said Mark Hamilton, Chaplain, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

This annual ceremony takes time to focus on those in the service who gave the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country – allowing freedom for all.

The “Combat Vets Motorcycle Association” rode through – bringing the American flag and organizational colors to be displayed – while the “Heartland Band” performed.

The American flag was folded and placed on the cemetery’s memorial, along with a wreath, and everything commenced with the playing of “Taps.”

“A lot of it has to do with the history, to let the younger generation know this is the price that was paid so you could have the privileges and rights you have today, such as the education and the ability to have the freedoms,” said Jeff Simmons, member, Disabled American Veterans.

“Everybody in America is free because of those people,” said Hamilton.

Many veterans at today’s service mention how it’s important to keep telling stories and memories of loved ones serving the nation – as a way to never forget the lives lost in the name of freedom.

“Myself, I’ve been to 17 different countries and halfway around this world. I’ve seen what third world nations are about with poverty and I believe we got it pretty good here,” said Simmons.

Dozens attend this ceremony every year – taking time to say, ‘Thank you.’

“Everybody in America should feel proud of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guards and whatever entities might, you know, prevail in this fight for freedom,” said Hamilton.

The VFW Post 25-90, the Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion of Carthage assisted in today’s ceremony.