CARTHAGE, Mo. — Hundreds of Carthage Elementary School students got to learn firsthand this afternoon where the food on their plates comes from.

It was part of the annual Carthage FFA “Food for America Event.”

This happens every year on the Friday before the “Maple Leaf Parade” at the Jasper County Fairgrounds.

FFA students are put into a leadership role, teaching third graders from every elementary school in Carthage the importance of ag-workers. Kids got to ask high school students questions while petting some farm animals like chickens, cows, and horses.

“They get to see all the different animals, and we teach them different facts about the animals and just kind of what it is, that way they know beef comes from a cow, it doesn’t just show up in the grocery store,” said Kassidy Howard, Carthage senior and FFA officer.

“Kids are so knowledgeable and are willing to learn, and they are just full of questions, and I get to teach them about something that I’m very passionate about and love and something I do on a daily basis. They are just so eager to learn,” said Kallie Cloud, Carthage senior and FFA President.

“It’s a very good educational piece too, for them to get to teach something to those third graders and see the challenges as teachers we face during the day, the good and the bad,” said Brandon Duff, CHS Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor.

Carthage FFA officials say they hope to continue to grow the event and maybe include other grades as well.