CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kids who live in Carthage won’t have to leave town to go to one of the coolest playgrounds in the Four States.

The City of Carthage, the Carthage Parks and Rec Department, and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a new, more than $875,000 destination playground Monday. It’s inside the Municipal Park off Robert Ellis Young Drive.

It features a zip line, multiple slides, swings, and other interactive equipment.

Abi Almandinger said a grant from the McCune-Brooks Foundation covered the cost of construction, which took three months to complete.

“Course we have the pool just near by, we have the golf course up the road, and so to be able to put this in this park uh just makes it a great space for you know families to come and play,” said Abi Almandinger, Director, Carthage Parks & Recreation.

“It really does enhance some key factors in our community, it showcases Route 66 and some other destinations that we find very important that we think make Carthage unique,” said Julie Reams, President, Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The zip line has two parts, one for people who can’t really, like one for people who have like leg issues and that kind of stuff, so they are like strapped in and then the other one’s like a swing so you like swing all the way to the other side,” said Raylan Roberts.

Joy Crigger, loves the zip line: “Because it’s so fast and so fun.”

But this is just the first of a total of five new playgrounds for the city. Almandinger said the structure in Carter Park is nearly complete, with others at Kellogg, Central, and Griggs Parks to be finished sometime before the end of the year.