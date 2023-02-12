CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local humane society is helping some furry friends find a new home, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The “Carthage Humane Society” held its Valentine’s adoption event, today.

It was sponsored by “Southwest Missouri Bank”, which covered half of the adoption fees.

Dogs cost $140, and cats were $100.

Those that adopted a new friend also received free gifts and refreshments.

“This is the first one we’ve had. We make most of our money from fundraisers and stuff like that and donations. It’s important to come to get these animals — because they need homes. I mean, this is not a home for them — it’s the place they can stay until they find a real home,” said James Linder, Manager, Carthage Humane Society.

Officials at the humane society say around 200 animals are currently looking for new homes.