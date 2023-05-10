JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Contractor crews will begin replacing the bridge deck/driving surface on the Missouri Route 96/Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad bridges in Carthage Monday, May 15, the Missouri Department of Transportation said. The bridges are located between I-49 in Carthage and Jasper County Road 162.

Travelers can expect lane closures and traffic delays where crews are working. One lane will be closed at a time in each direction on Route 96. Speed limits will be reduced to 60 mph in the eastbound lane and the westbound lane will be reduced to 46 mph through the work zone.

MoDOT encourages motor carrier traffic to seek alternate routes due to lane width restrictions. Signs and message boards will let drivers approaching the work zone. No signed detours are planned at this time.

This $2 million project has crews replacing the bridge deck/driving surfaces and replace it with new latex concrete in the east and westbound lanes. This work is estimated to be completed by December 1, 2023.