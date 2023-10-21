CARTHAGE, Mo. — Tens of thousands gather in Carthage, this morning (Saturday) for the largest event in the region.

It’s the 57th Annual “Maple Leaf Parade”, with an estimated 60,000 in attendance for the two-mile parade – a tradition since 1966.

This year’s theme was based on the “Wizard of Oz” – ‘There’s No Place Like Carthage.’

Two judges picked six floats to win the “Covenant Maple Leaf Award.”

The parade was also hosted by KSN 16 Living Well’s own Gary Bandy and Shelby Neely.

Organizations, businesses, and school groups – including many of us here from KSN 16 and Action 12 News – all passed out candy around the historic Maple Leaf City.

“People are excited, people are happy, they can’t wait. I’ve been on the parade route now and there are kids that are running around, they’re excited when most of the time they are sleeping, but they can’t wait. They can’t wait to see the floats, they can’t wait to get the candy, and that’s what this is all about,” said Julie Reams, Carthage Chamber of Commerce President.

Julie says they are already planning for next year to be even bigger and better.

You can watch the parade by clicking this link!