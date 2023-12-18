JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri 911 dispatch is getting a complete overhaul.

“We’re standing in the middle of a remodel for the communication room,” said Brandon McClintock, Jasper Co. Emerg. Svcs. Interim ED.

Normally the heart of 911 operations for Jasper County Emergency Services.

But for now, a work in progress.

“The carpet was replaced. We previously had wallpaper in the room that was from 1997. We took out all of the wallpaper and put up some textures and painted some new soundboard in the communications room. It’s brand new console furniture, brand new workstations for the PCs. So the software is getting refreshed and the hardware,” said McClintock.

The dispatch remodeling project is part of a bigger upgrade to a countywide public safety radio system.

It comes after the installation of a new phone system, allowing the center to work in tandem with the dispatch in Joplin and Springfield.

The overhaul means there’s room to add more dispatchers when demand grows.

“There’s 10 in here. So we’ll be using, our goal is to have equipment or staffing up to six during certain hours, sometimes seven on the weekend. Currently, we’re meeting about four to five. So any given if it’s busy if we have a mass casualty event, we will stop all 10 – It’ll be all hands on board,” said McClintock.

The dispatch remodeling is expected to take three weeks.

The new radio system will take a little longer.

“It’s a five-site simulcast radio system that runs off the P 25. Two of those sites we just purchased this last year. The three other sites were existing, that will provide 97% coverage for responders on the street from the hip. So it’s a much-needed upgrade or it’s also interoperability with the federal, state, and local authorities. So it’s a much-needed update for the responders,” said McClintock.