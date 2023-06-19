CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new way to get your caffeine fix is coming to the Maple Leaf City.

According to Carthage City Administrator, Greg Dagnan, the rumors are in fact true. Following skepticism surrounding some new construction, Dagnan made the official announcement on Monday.

Dagnan said the city had been looking for a location for over a year. They settled on a pre-existing structure near 2424 Fairlawn Dr. After obtaining a permit, renovations at the site began.

Google Maps has already marked the business’s future location too.

Dunkin’ Donuts has about 8,500 locations across the US currently. The nearest options for Joplin residents include the three stores located in Springfield and one in Bentonville, AR.

An opening day has not yet been announced.