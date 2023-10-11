CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage DMV was forced to close early Wednesday after a car crashed into the building.

The crash happened just before 10 AM. Carthage Police said it appears the driver’s foot got stuck on the pedal, causing the vehicle to crash into the building.

Officers add no one was hurt in the crash, but there was enough damage to the building that the Carthage DMV had to close for the day. DMV representatives said they plan to reopen Thursday.

They said there will need to be repairs made to the building, but they hope to keep closures to a minimum because they don’t want to inconvenience customers.