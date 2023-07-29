CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local city square saw more than the usual amount of shoppers this Saturday.

That’s because the Carthage downtown square was home to a sidewalk sale event, all morning.

Some of the city’s small businesses joined together to create a fun outdoor shopping atmosphere. More than the shops, today’s activities included food trucks and chances to win prizes.

The event brought everyone from business owners to shoppers together while putting the spotlight on the local economy and those who help it to grow.

We caught up with Elizabeth Carter, the owner of “Sincerely Yours Boutique” in downtown Carthage, who told us it turned out to be a busy day.

“It was a few of us on the square, we helped and all collabed on it. So, Vision Carthage sponsored it, so we’re super excited that they could help,” said Elizabeth Carter, Owner of Sincerely Yours Boutique.

Of course, the famous “Maple Leaf Parade and Festival” is nearly just around the corner.

Carter tells us that’s when the shop’s next big sale will be.