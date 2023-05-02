CARTHAGE, Mo. — The demolition work began today at Carl Lewton Stadium, aka Rock Stadium.

The entire project involves the facility’s condemned grandstand and a portion of an outside wall.

It was deemed unsafe a few months ago, leading to this work.

Work that’s expected to take a couple of weeks to finish.

“We’ll do kind of an assessment from there and figure out you know what we need to do to know — concrete or we’re going to pour a cap on there. There are several different options at that time. It’ll be a couple of weeks for sure and then we’ll try to come up with a couple of different options and then see what the committee is wanting to do to move forward,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks Dir.

The 85-year old stadium was flagged as unfit and unsafe for general use in February.

The hope is to bring it back to code — to where baseball games can be played there again.