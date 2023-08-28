CARTHAGE, Mo. — Communities in “Hurricane Idalia’s” path are preparing in every way possible – and a local utility company is helping.

Six “Carthage Water and Electric Plant” employees left Carthage around one this afternoon (Monday).

They’re headed to Jacksonville, Florida, ahead of the storm — which is predicted to make landfall on Wednesday.

General Manager Chuck Bryant says the plant received “the call” on Sunday to start prepping for the trip – including trucks, equipment, and supplies.

This isn’t the first time C-W-E-P employees have responded to natural disasters.

“The opportunity to serve other people and to serve is what’s at the heart of what we do every day. Our folks are willing to do whatever it takes in the City of Carthage to keep us going, and then are willing to serve our neighbors wherever they are, and getting things taken care of in their own community. And you know, it’s a pretty devastating impact on a community in a hurricane,” said Chuck Bryant, Carthage Water and Electric Plant, General Manager.

There’s no timeline on when those employees will return.

In the past, they’ve been gone for up to three weeks – but it all depends on the severity and damage the storm brings.