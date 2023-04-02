CARTHAGE, Mo. — Many students from all over Missouri stopped in Carthage for competitive rodeo fun.

It took place at the Lucky J Steakhouse and Arena”. Participants are high school and junior high students who are members of the Missouri High School Rodeo Association.

They represent the state in the National High School Rodeo Association.

The group visits four different communities in Missouri during their spring season. Competition events range from goat tying, bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, and much more.

There’s a competitive division for those in high school, and one for junior high students. They’ll compete for points at each rodeo. The top four winners from each event will qualify for a national rodeo competition.

One contestant we spoke with says the competition side is not the only important thing about this group.

“I like to compete and everything. I like to goat tie, but I really like hanging out with friends, meeting new people and how nice they are — just kind of get out and come see your friends that you don’t always get to see, since they live all across Missouri,” said Charleigh Ferrell, Vice President, MO. High School/11th Grader.

Ferrell lives just outside of St. Louis, in Wright City. She says her great-grandfather owned a rodeo company, and her dad was a rodeo participant in college. Her upcoming goal is to participate in college rodeo.