CARTHAGE, Mo. — Jasper County residents had the opportunity to get to know some local emergency responders, today (Saturday).

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office held its annual “Community Safety Day” in the parking lot of their office.

Visitors were welcomed with bounce houses, and face-painting, and kids were able to make their very own safety ID’s at the fingerprinting station.

Deputies also offered a gun safety booth and S.W.A.T. demonstrations from members of the “Jasper County Search and Rescue”.

Not only do kids get a look at the day in the life of a sheriff deputy, but it also allows kids to get to know local law enforcement.

“We love to interact with the community in a positive manner. It helps us, too me, brings balance our job. This is just a great uplifting opportunity for the deputies to interact with the community,” said Sgt. Craig Davis, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Guests were also treated to a free lunch of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs.