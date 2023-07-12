CARTHAGE, Mo. — A whole lot of free items are up for grabs in Carthage.

It’s the annual three-day Garage Free event, courtesy of Carthage Bright Futures. And it’s happening at the facility’s location at 800 Grant Street.

This is not a sale – everything is completely free. Clothes, shoes, coats, as well as a number of miscellaneous items, are available.

“These kind of things are so important for the community, because there is a need. Also, our community is extremely blessed with people that see the need and they donate these items,” said said Tiffanie Crouch, CHS Special Education Teacher.

“So, Ms. Moore decided to sent an email and I read it and I’m like I really like helping the community, so, I decided to come here today. I like just seeing them so happy, like, they’re like so grateful, because they’re like running around and like, it just makes me happy,” said said Wendy Tibol-Perez, Intern / CHS Sophomore.

Tomorrow is the final day, and those interested have two opportunities – from 9 AM to 11 AM and again between 1 PM and 3 PM.