CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage’s Central Park was home to an Easter celebration, today.

The public was invited to participate in the community Easter egg hunt.

Before the children hunted those eggs, local pastor Jake Wright spoke about the significance of the Easter holiday.

Around 3,000 eggs were filled with candy for kids to enjoy.

“We’ve been doing this for four years there’s always been a great turnout for it. We have at least 100, 150, 200 people show up for it every year. And the best part about it is before we unleash all the kids to go find the eggs, we get to share the good news about Jesus’s life, death and resurrection on our behalf as sinners. That we can have salvation in Jesus and then we let the go out and have a good time. It’s an awesome event,” said Jake Wright, Pastor at First Baptist Church Carthage.