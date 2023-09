CARTHAGE, Mo. — The latest addition to the Carthage community is ready to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Friday was the grand opening for Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2424 Fairlawn Drive.

Residents we talked to told us they’re glad one is finally in the area. Before this one, Dunkin’ Donuts lovers had to go to Springfield or Bentonville.

The company has close to 8,500 locations across the country.