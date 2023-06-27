CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the more historic downtown areas in Southwest Missouri is getting some funds for a big facelift.

This morning, the City of Carthage celebrated an award of nearly 500 thousand dollars in grant money aimed at bringing new energy on and around the square.

The money comes from the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s “Community Revitalization Grant Program.”

It’s a fifty-fifty matching grant that the City of Carthage has met.

Plans are to redo sidewalks, add new accent lighting, and add new planters around the square to enhance the downtown experience.

“There was just lots of feedback that we’re always getting on how to make downtown better. And so that was one of them was to be able to update the sidewalks. Which it’s been a while since we’ve been able to do that. We haven’t been able to do them all at once in a very, very long time,” said Jen Kirby, Vision Carthage.

“To me, the downtown square is so critical to the heart of the community. And to see Carthage investing in the revitalization of their downtown is just a really important step in bringing new life into Carthage, and we’re excited to be a part of that,” said Shad Burner, Missouri Department of Economic Development.

There is no date on when the upgrades will start.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded nearly 100 million dollars to 70 different communities throughout the state.