CARTHAGE, Mo. — Kids can eat a warm meal for free, thanks to a program through an area YMCA.

It’s called Feeding Our Community’s Kids and is administered through the Fair Acres Youth Activity Center in Carthage. The program’s director, Caleb Stiles, said it’s open to any kid in and around the Carthage area, and it provides a warm meal at that location.

But he says they can do more than just eat a late afternoon meal. And he says the program goes on year-round.

“They can play basketball, they can do volleyball, we have our playground over here that they can get into, we have a golf simulator, uh we got a few other things, they can study, play video games up on our computers on our TV systems that we have, sit down and hang out with our staff, just be kids,” said Stiles.

Although this is the fourth year for the program, he says there may be some families that don’t know about it, which you can learn more about by going to the Carthage Y’s Facebook page.