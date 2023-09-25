CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage School District has a rising star in its education family.

He was given a bit of a surprise, this morning (Monday).

Dr. Gage Tiller, who’s the Director of the “Carthage Technical Center”, has been named the latest “Carri Risner Rising Star Award” winner by the “Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators.”

It goes to new administrators who help lead the way when it comes to innovative, unique, and effective career and technical programs.

Today’s party for Tiller included plenty of congratulations – and cinnamon rolls.

Former “CTC” Director – now the district’s Assistant Superintendent for Business, Dr. Holley Goodnight – nominated Tiller.

“He’s always been a standout and a leader and kind of led the way in many areas, and so I felt like this was a really fitting award. It goes to someone who’s made significant contributions to career and technical education, and he definitely fits that,” said Dr. Holley Goodnight, Carthage Schools Asst. Supt. for Business.

“Still not sure that I’m worthy of it, but I guess when you get to right the ship with a great crew, sometimes these things land at your feet. So like I said, just very honored and humbled,” said Dr. Gage Tiller, CTC Director / Award Recipient.

The award now bears the name of the late Carrie Risner.

The Columbia native and longtime director of the MCCTA passed away this past spring.