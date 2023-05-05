CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage seniors will walk across the stage next week, but a handful have already prepared for life after high school.

Five seniors in this semester’s Career Development Class held a “reverse career fair” Friday. At normal career fairs, employers set up tables, with displays, and have job-seekers come to them. Instead, the job-seeking students set up presentations describing their career skills, volunteer experience, and any other stats that might be on their resume.

They’ve spent months preparing, including mock interviews, to help prepare for the actual job market.

“They have learned lots of many skills. They have learned what a lot of skills are. They’ve kind of come out of their shell, figuring out, ‘oh, I actually do have this skill.’ or, ‘I’m really good at communication,'” said teacher Taylor Ferris.

“This should be a nice experience to at least help me with it. Just be ready for everything. You know, my resume looks good. The information I have on it is good enough for employers,” said Skylor Smith, Carthage senior.

This marked one of the final projects for these seniors before graduation day, next Thursday on May 11th.