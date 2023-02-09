CARTHAGE, Mo. — A traffic crash involving a Carthage School District bus Thursday morning resulted in some students needing medical assistance according to the district.

The crash took place just before 7:30 this morning when a bus carrying students was involved in a collision at Chapel and Fir Road, according to a news release.

All the students aboard were given the opportunity to be evaluated by medical personnel, with a “few students seeking additional medical assistance.” Parents were notified and arranged to pick students up at school.

The ages of the children involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update as more information becomes available.