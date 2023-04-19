CARTHAGE, Mo. — Demolition will soon start on Carl Lewton Stadium in Carthage — but first city workers are trying to salvage what they can.

That includes personalized plaques attached to individual seat as well as others on the wall at what’s also known as Rock Stadium. Dangerous conditions in the aging structure prompted the plan to tear down the grandstands.

But many are hoping to hold on to a small piece of Carthage history.

“We really want to try to preserve any type of memorabilia that we can from the stadium. So we do have any of the other plaques that are affixed to the wall we’ll be removing and either returning back to families as well or the smaller plaques on the seating just for people to have that memory, that keepsake,” said Abi Almandinger, Carthage Parks & Rec Director.

Demolition on the grandstand area could start as early as Monday.