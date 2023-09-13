CARTHAGE, Mo. — In a recent announcement, the Carthage Chamber of Commerce has unveiled Danny Lambeth as the Grand Marshal for the upcoming 57th Annual Maple Leaf Festival.

According to President of the Carthage Chamber, Julie Reams, the selection process for this role was challenging due to the number of nominations. She expressed Danny’s significant contributions to the community over the years, emphasizing the well-deserved nature of this honor.

Danny Lambeth, a resident of Carthage for 48 years, has deep-rooted connections to the area. Graduating from Carthage High School in 1979 and later earning his degree from the University of Arkansas in 1984, he has made contributions to both local businesses and the community. Lambeth operated Lambeth Conoco for a decade and subsequently devoted 27 years of service to H.E. Williams, until his retirement in 2015.

Danny Lambeth, Grand Marshal of 57th Maple Leaf Festival

“My family moved to Carthage in 1975, and Carthage quickly became my home,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth described Carthage as a wonderful place in which he grew up, attended high school, and returned to after completing his college education. Lambeth adds he has taken pride in being associated with Carthage and has dedicated efforts to enhance the community’s quality of life.

“Getting involved and giving back to the community has allowed me to meet and interact with many outstanding individuals who share my love for Carthage. This community has been very good to me and my family. I am so honored to have been selected to be the 57th Grand Marshal for this year’s festival; this means a lot to me, and I am very humbled,” said Lambeth.

Married to Mary Pat for 36 years and a father to daughters Emma and Allie, Lambeth cherishes spending time with his grandchildren, Charlotte, Luka, and Oliver. His mother, Wilma Metsker, and Judy Lambeth also reside in Carthage, alongside his siblings Donna, Doug, and Dale, all of whom are deeply ingrained in the Carthage community and proud alumni of Carthage High School.

He has served as a former board member and officer for Carthage Schools, R9 Foundation, and United Way. Additionally, Lambeth also served in numerous R9 bond elections and continues to serve as a board member for Carthage Water & Electric, Carthage Economic Development, Steadley Advisory Board, Carthage Community Foundation, the Boots Court Foundation (where he holds the position of Board President), and Southwest Missouri Bank.

The 57th Annual Maple Leaf Festival Parade, themed “There’s No Place Like Home, Carthage MO,” is scheduled for Saturday, October 21st, at 9 a.m., taking place at the Carthage Historic Square. For more information on festival activities, you can visit this link here or contact the Carthage Chamber at 417-358-2373.