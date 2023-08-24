Assault victim is currently in a local hospital with serious injuries

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Police Department is investigating an assault that put one man in the hospital.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Thursday (8/24) the Carthage Police Department (CPD) responded to a medical call at Central Park, located at Garrison Avenue and Chestnut Street.

Sergeant Butler with the Carthage Police Department said when officers arrived at the park, they found a male subject suffering from “significant injuries.”

Shortly after officers arrived, the male subject — who police have yet to identify — was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s currently listed in serious condition.

Sergeant Butler said Carthage Police along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating what they’re calling an assault. According to Butler, no guns or knives were used during the assault.

As of 11:30 p.m. Thursday night (8/24), both CPD and the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office were still on the scene of the incident.

Currently, no suspects have been named in the assault investigation, and there is no threat to the public.

Authorities are still investigating the assault. We’ll provide you with more details as they become available.