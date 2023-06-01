CARTHAGE, Mo. — Bigger and better playgrounds are in the works for the City of Carthage.

City council members have given first-round approval to spend more than $1.2 million towards three sites in town. It will cover the cost of new equipment in both Central and Griggs Parks, as well as site development for a playground at Kellogg Lake.

All will include the traditional elements like swings, slides, and restrooms, but will also have some added features, new to Carthage.

“Griggs park will look a little bit different. it isn’t going to be as traditional of a playground. this one is a little more ninja like. a climbing course and that type of thing – I wanted to make it something a little bit different since you know some of them were a little more similar than the others,” said Abi Almadinger, Carthage Parks & Rec Dir.

The projects are part of the city’s Parks Master Plan and will be paid for as part of a $5 million grant from the McCune Brooks Regional Hospital Trust.