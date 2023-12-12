CARTHAGE, Mo. — A fundraiser to collect pocket change turns into hundreds of dollars for a local police department’s Christmas fund.

More than $1,300 will go towards helping the Carthage Police Department buy gifts for kids in need this year.

As we first told you last week, students at Carthage Junior High School were competing in a “Penny War” by collecting leftover lunch money and any other donations.

Pennies, dollars, and checks went towards earning points, while nickels, dimes, and quarters took points off the board. The funds raised will now go to the police department’s La Verne Williams Children’s Christmas Party.

And in the end, students in the second-hour lunch period won the war.

“Whichever lunch period won, they got to have free seating at lunch and they got hot chocolate and they had music from DJ Brooks. Makes me feel good that we get to raise money for a good cause,” said Jaylynn Nixon, Carthage Junior High School 7th Grader.

“This goes towards the prizes that we give. We give all the children gifts. They have treats. They have gift cards. So it goes to everything – all of the money – it goes to kids party,” said Cheryl Finley, La Verne Williams Children’s Christmas Party Committee.

Detective La Verne Williams created the Christmas party fund 48 years ago. Williams was a Carthage police officer for more than 30 years, as well as a juvenile officer before retiring in 2008.

Despite his death in 2009, his legacy continues with the annual Christmas party.